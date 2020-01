A number of folks from our area headed to Washington Friday to take part in the annual March for Life there.

At St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lexington, they arranged a bus in the early morning hours for parishioners.

Around twenty people joined the group, which took part in the walk from the National Mall to the Supreme Court on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.