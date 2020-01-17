Lexington to hold MLK Day Parade

Folks will gather in Lexington Monday morning for the city's 4th annual Martin Luther King Junior Day Parade. The non-profit called Community Anti-Racism Effort Rockbridge, or CARE Rockbridge, is sponsoring the parade.

In the past 3 years, they've had close to 1,000 people in attendance, and they expect a big turnout again this year. The organization is looking forward to what they hope will be a joyful and peaceful event.

"The MLK community parade continues to be a time when people can come together from all walks of life to commemorate Dr. King and what he stood for--equality," Reginald Early, President of CARE Rockbridge, said.

The parade will start in front of the Randolph Street United Methodist Church at 10 Monday morning.