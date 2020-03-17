Lexington's Fire Department takes extra precautions

In Lexington, first responders are doing their best to stay virus safe during this period.

Because they can't take time off for social distancing, the fire fighters and paramedics who respond to calls are using more safety equipment while dealing with people who may be ill or injured.

"We have standard precautions that we take dealing with all of our patients, just to help create a safe environment for us and create a safe environment for our patients," said the department's James Schindler. "So what we're doing now is we're looking at what the CDC is putting out and what the Virginia Department of Health is putting out."

They say they're also asking a few more questions of patients to make sure they haven't been exposed to the disease.

