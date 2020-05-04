Lexington's Meals for Shut Ins adapts to COVID-19

Usually, you’d find a group at Stonewall Jackson Hospital every day, putting together meals, prepared in the hospital’s kitchen, for shut-ins. But now, they have to get in a week’s work in a day.

“We have a hot meal," explained Tom Jones, Meals for Shut Ins' Coordinator. "We have a bag lunch for Tuesday. We have refrigerated meals for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

But food is only part of the story.

“It’s a wellness check," Jones said. "And we have come across situations normally when we deliver where we could render assistance because of a situation that’s developed with the recipient.”

So instead of stopping to chat, they have to drop bags of food at the door now.

“But our drivers have developed close associations with their recipients," Jones said. "They know the routes by heart. And they will sometimes associate with them on other occasions.”

Allowing the process to go on, to the tune of around 600 meals a month.

“But," said Jones, "It works pretty well.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.