Lexington's Rockbridge Music store struggles through corona crisis

Rockbridge Music at the end of Main Street in Lexington is normally full of music.

But the store is quiet these days.

“I’ve let people come in now a little bit more than I did to begin with," said owner Diana Madsen-Schofield. "I never have more than about three people in a time, and then usually in the course of a day I might be lucky to have ten people in.”

It’s not been easy.

“I’ve had a guy that’s worked for me for 28 years," Madsen-Schofield said. "So I had to let him go for now.”

And her music lessons have dropped from over 20 to 5, learning remotely.

“I’m hoping that will be enough to do, that with a few sales that I make, I’m hoping that will be enough to get me through a couple months," she explained. "I don’t know if it will be able to get me through much more than that.”

She’s been trying to shift to online sales, like a Rockbridge guitar she sold over the internet.

“And this nice little parlor is going to be shipped out today or Monday,” Madsen-Schofield said, holding the instrument.

A couple more sales like this can keep her going for another month, and let her continue providing a home for local musicians.

“We can get by with less money for a while," Madsen-Schofield said. "But I surely don’t want to have anyone get sick with lasting effects. So I guess we’ll do this as long as we have to, but I’m hoping it’s not too long."

