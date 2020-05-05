Libertarian throws hat in ring for Roanoke City Council

A 23-year-old paralegal student is running for Roanoke City Council as a Libertarian.

Cesar J. Alberto is a retail employee and student at Virginia Western Community College, and plans to transition to Liberty University after completing his Associate's Degree.

Alberto says he is running because he is disappointed in the tax-and-spend habits of Democrats in leadership. He says he is looking to bring fiscal responsibility to the council, saying the burden of business taxes kept him from starting a small business when he moved to Roanoke.

