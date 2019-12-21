Liberty holds off Georgia Southern, 23-16 to bring home the Cure Bowl

The Flames spread their own light in sunny Orlando, Florida Saturday to bring back a win in their first-ever bowl appearance.

Georgia Southern held on to only lose by seven, but for the Flames and first-year head coach, Hugh Freeze, they will take the victory any way it comes as they now can say they have made history.

The school's bowl win moves them to 8-5 on the year.

Frankie Hickson had 120 yards rushing on 22 carries, Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery on Aug. 16, got his 50th career win.

Shai Werts completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards and gained 57 yards om 22 carries for Georgia Southern. Wesley Kennedy III rushed for 104 yards on nine attempts.