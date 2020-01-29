Liberty High students charged with disorderly conduct connected to threat investigation

Two Liberty High School students have been charged with disorderly conduct for comments that led to a disruption affecting school attendance.

248 students, or 33% of the student body at Liberty, was reported absent Wednesday amid concerns about two incidents related to the school that unfolded over the past three days.

"There were some inappropriate comments made off campus," Liberty High School principal, Shawn Trosper, told WDBJ7 Wednesday. "That is what generated the situation that we're in today."

In an interview Wednesday morning, Trosper emphasized there was no threat to students or the school.

"I feel very confident in saying, not only is there not a credible threat, there is no evidence to support that a threat was made in this situation," Trosper explained.

The situation started Monday, when a school resource officer was made aware of what some considered a threatening social media post.

"That threat was immediately investigated by the sheriff's office and school officials together and was determined not to be a credible threat," said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

Miller said after the initial situation was investigated Monday, a second issue emerged off school property.

"We had two Liberty High School students out talking about doing 'stuff' out in the community. The overflow of that started to have disruptions in our schools," Miller said.

While he couldn't discuss specifics about how this week's situation was handled, Trosper said anytime administrators are made aware of a possible threat, the school system immediately contacts law enforcement and mental health professionals to take proactive steps.

"Once a threat is reported, we assume it's serious until we know that it's not," said Trosper.

While both school officials and law enforcement say there is no serious threat at Liberty, the sheriff says the situation underscores the fact that words have consequences.

"When you're out there talking, you need to watch what you say because there are people out there listening and they could take it wrong," Miller said.

Because of their age, the names of the students charged with disorderly conduct are not being released.

School administrators say they're working to be as transparent as they can with families about this situation. In turn, they urge parents to come forward and share information when they see or hear threats made against the school.

