Liberty Lake Park to expand for more parking, athletic field

Liberty Lake Park in Bedford will look a little different in the years to come.

The town bought 13.5 acres of land to benefit the park.

That land is spread across two different parcels adjacent to the park.

They plan to transform one portion into mostly parking and the other into an athletic field.

"When we have a lot of activities like like 4th of July or they have ball tournaments up here there's nowhere to park except in the street. So, the opportunity came to buy and we exercised our option," said Steve Rush, Bedford Town Mayor.

There isn't currently a timeline for that project to get underway.

