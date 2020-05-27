Liberty President Falwell, Jr. opposed to mask mandate, designs own Northam mask

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he is opposed to Governor Northam's announced mandate for the wearing of masks in indoor public places.

But he tweeted a photo of a mask he would wear if told he has to. Designed by Falwell himself, it has on it a photo from the governor's college yearbook that allegedly shows Northam in blackface.

I was adamantly opposed to the mandate from @GovernorVA requiring citizens to wear face masks until I decided to design my own. If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!#VEXIT#EndLockdownNow pic.twitter.com/twu7r4rWhd — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

Northam had taken responsibility for that photo, and apologized, then he recanted and said it wasn't him.

