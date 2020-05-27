Liberty President Falwell, Jr. opposed to mask mandate, designs own Northam mask

WDBJ7 photo
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 4:18 PM, May 27, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he is opposed to Governor Northam's announced mandate for the wearing of masks in indoor public places.

But he tweeted a photo of a mask he would wear if told he has to. Designed by Falwell himself, it has on it a photo from the governor's college yearbook that allegedly shows Northam in blackface.

Northam had taken responsibility for that photo, and apologized, then he recanted and said it wasn't him.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

 