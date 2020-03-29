Liberty University responds to NYT coronavirus claims

UPDATE: Per a correction from Scott Lamb, Liberty PIO, one online student, who does not live on-campus, who never left Lynchburg has tested positive from local community contacts

This is voiding the previous report made by Liberty that one on-campus student, who never left Lynchburg, tested positive from contact within the community, according to the original statement.

ORIGINAL: Liberty released a full statement Sunday combatting the New York Times article's claims about students showing signs of the coronavirus after President Jerry Falwell, Jr. allegedly welcomed students back in an irresponsible manner.

The article reads, in-part, that "nearly a dozen Liberty students were sick with symptoms that suggested COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Three were referred to local hospital centers for testing. Another eight were told to self-isolate" and that "the city of Lynchburg is furious."

The New York Times points to Lynchburg's mayor, Treney Tweedy, in calling Falwell "reckless."

According to the university's response, four students were told to self-isolate even though there were no symptoms being shown as a precaution as they returned to campus from New York.

One on-campus student, who never left Lynchburg, tested positive from contact within the community, according to the statement.

The university says no on-campus student has tested positive from any on-campus contact.

Read the full New York Times article here.

