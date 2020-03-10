Liberty University cancels school-sponsored travel abroad; Randolph stretches spring break

As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus around the world, Liberty University in Lynchburg is canceling all upcoming international school-sponsored travel over spring and summer 2020, following policies implemented by the University of Virginia and some other universities.

The university will refund payments made for all such trips made through LU Send. The university's Financial Aid Office will also work to ensure that students’ 2019-2020 financial aid is not negatively affected, according to a release from the school, and will work with students to ensure their academic plans proceed.

The decision to cancel travel was guided by the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that universities should reconsider study abroad travel.

In a statement, the university said, "We are in close, regular communication with those students who are currently abroad on exchange and other programs, regarding how to monitor and assess their current situations based on conditions in the country they are visiting."

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating eight confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus. No deaths have been reported in the commonwealth.

Randolph College in Lynchburg, meanwhile, is extending spring break one week. Students are told not to return to campus in time for classes March 16, as classes will not resume then. That allows the school some time to continue assessing its options to deal with coronavirus, according to a release, but faculty and staff should report as usual.

March 19, the school will make an announcement about whether the college will take instruction on-line or have students return to campus.

All campus events scheduled for the week of March 16 are canceled; they will be rescheduled as is feasible.

Students with extenuating circumstances who would like to return to campus next week may contact Dean of Students Chris LeMasters (clemasters@randolphcollege.edu) to seek permission.

