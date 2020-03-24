No violations found after Liberty University gets surprise inspection following coronavirus concerns from community

After students were welcomed back to Liberty's campus this week, health specialists were dispatched to survey the area amid concerns from the community.

According to a statement from the Central Virginia Health District, two environmental health specialists performed a check on open areas and food establishments across campus. No violations of the State of Virginia's Executive Order 53 (temporary restrictions on certain businesses and organizations during coronavirus concerns) were found.

Food in the areas, including the buffet line, was being served by employees. Usual self-serve products, like bags of chips, were relocated behind countertops, while condiments were given in single packets. Staff were sanitizing equipment like soda machines and utensil dispensers every fifteen minutes.

No violations were found. The Central Virginia Health District says they will be continuing to monitor conditions over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

