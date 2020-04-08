Liberty University lends ventilators to Lynchburg hospital

Liberty University is loaning two ventilators used in its respiratory therapy program to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The respiratory therapy program was launched at LU this past fall.

According to Dr. Brian Walsh, the program's director, the two machines are worth about $30,000.

“We purposely purchased ventilator equipment to train our students on that they would see and use during their clinical rotations,” he said. “The Liberty University administration has been very supportive in allowing us to help in this time of need.”

