Liberty University plans to fully reopen with on-campus classes in August

Liberty University says they are taking measures to ensure the safety of their community that will allow them to fully reopen their campus in August.

On-campus students are set to be welcomed back for classes on August 24.

“I agree with what Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said about the wisdom of keeping college campuses open where COVID-19 poses close to zero lethal threat to the young people who make up such a high percentage of the campus population," said President Jerry Falwell, Jr.

Students will be allowed to check-in to residences a few days early to scatter arrival times. Fall Break is set to be combined with an earlier Thanksgiving Break to allow students to not return until the beginning of the spring semester should they choose to do so.

"Liberty will make special accommodations for high-risk individuals to participate and will implement screening protocols, procedures to identify and isolate any COVID-19 infection, enhanced sanitation, and other special measures as appropriate. More details on extra precautions will be released as plans are finalized."

Commencement plans are set to resume on schedule, with degrees being presented September 11. Graduates will be honored during pregame festivities at the first home football game on Saturday, September 12 where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to be the guest speaker.

