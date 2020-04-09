Liberty University pressing charges against journalists

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., pauses during an interview in his office at the school in Lynchburg, Va. The accrediting body that oversees Liberty University says it has asked the college for more information about recent media reports that have questioned Falwell's leadership style and personal business interests. Falwell, the head of the nation's most high-profile evangelical college, previously told The Associated Press the stories are the result of an “attempted coup” orchestrated against him by several disgruntled former board members and employees who are leaking information to the press. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By  | 
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) — Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college's decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic.

The university is run by Jerry Falwell Jr., a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. Liberty says it is following social distancing guidelines and conducting courses online, but remaining open for international students and those who don't have anywhere else to go.

The journalists are a photographer working for The New York Times and a reporter from ProPublica. It wasn't clear on Thursday whether either journalist will end up being prosecuted for any crime.

 