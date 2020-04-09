Liberty University pressing charges against journalists

Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college's decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic.

The university is run by Jerry Falwell Jr., a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. Liberty says it is following social distancing guidelines and conducting courses online, but remaining open for international students and those who don't have anywhere else to go.

The journalists are a photographer working for The New York Times and a reporter from ProPublica. It wasn't clear on Thursday whether either journalist will end up being prosecuted for any crime.