Liberty University professor resigns in wake of Falwell's tweets

A Liberty University professor has resigned in the wake of tweets from Liberty President Jerry Falwell, Jr.

On his Facebook page, Dr. Christopher House describes writing a letter to his superior saying he is resigning immedlately.

In his letter, Dr. House said he "morally cannot have anything more to do with this institution."

Falwell's tweet said he was opposed to the mandate by Governor Northam for the public to wear face masks in public indoors places, but if ordered to, he would wear one of his own design, featuring a photo from Northam's college yearbook allegedly showing him in blackface.

Just so folks outside Virginia unfamiliar with the pic on the mask understand: it is from the personal page of the medical school yearbook of @GovernorVA . Just a way to shine a spotlight on the fact that Democrats are and always have been the real racists in this country. https://t.co/9YKwTrgIDj — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 27, 2020

