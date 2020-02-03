Liberty University student competes on JEOPARDY! college tournament

A junior at Liberty University in Lynchburg is competing in the JEOPARDY! College Championship, with episodes to be broadcast in April.

Natalie Hathcote, of Colorado, is part of the tournament that will air starting Monday, April 6. 15 students will be seen competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

In the Roanoke area, JEOPARDY! is seen weekdays at 7:30 p,m. on WDBJ7.

The JEOPARDY! College Championship is sponsored by LendingTree®.

