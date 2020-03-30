Liberty answers FAQ for the coronavirus concerns around the university

The following day after Liberty University refuted claims made by the New York Times regarding their response to the coronavirus, the school provided a list of answers to frequently asked questions.

According to the statement, there were 1,045 students living in Liberty residence halls as of Sunday. This number was said to fall from 1,900 during the week after spring break (March 23).

According to the FAQ list, three students (between online and residential) are known to have been tested for COVID-19. The statement says there are no confirmed cases of LU residential students, and one positive case of an online student. This student is a recent graduate who spent Fall of 2019 in a residential program and is now at a home with family locally. These results of the positive case were provided late Sunday, March 29 according to the Liberty Statement.

The full list of FAQ can be accessed through the attachment to this article.

