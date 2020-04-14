Liberty faces lawsuit over lack of fee refunds to students

Liberty University in Lynchburg is facing a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit for refusing to reimburse student fees in the wake of the coronavirus.

Attorney Michie Hamlett filed the suit in federal court, saying when the pandemic hit, Liberty closed down dining halls except for limited takeout, moved church services and classes online, canceled student activities and told students to go home if they could.

But university President Jerry Falwell, Jr. claimed the school is open, because not all students could leave.

The lawsuit alleges Falwell used those few open dorms to say the school is still open and the university will not refund any fees to students who left.

The school only offered a $1,000 credit for Fall 2020 to returning students.

Each student paid between $9,000 and $16,000.

With so many families facing economic hardships now, the lawsuit claims this is unjust.

