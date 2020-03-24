Liberty welcomes thousands of students back to campus, a move some call "reckless"

At Liberty University, the dorms and dining halls are open, students returning to campus from across the country and world.

"We've become an apartment complex," said university President Jerry Falwell Jr. "We're not operating as a school."

Falwell told WDBJ7 the school is ready, and has taken proper precautions to handle coronavirus. Most classes have been moved online, gatherings of more than 10 are banned, and while restaurants and dining halls are open, all meals are carry out.

"We're abiding by the governor's orders," he said.

Falwell's claim is backed up by a surprise inspection Tuesday by the Central Virginia Health District. Two environmental health specialists "did not observe any violations" in "open areas and food establishments across campus."

But some students say they still don't feel safe

"I don't think he's doing what all needs to be done. I don't anyone should be allowed back on campus," said Alexis Valle, a Liberty freshman from the Lynchburg area.

She worries the university's decision to keep the campus open will expose faculty, students, and the community to unnecessary risk. "Because the students don't just stay on campus where they're there."

Valle isn't the only one with concerns. Lynchburg's Mayor Treney Tweedy issued a statement Monday calling the University's decision to keep its campus open "reckless." In her statement, Tweedy said she is "very concerned for the residents of the Lynchburg community."

Falwell has pushed back. "I don't know why everyone's making such a big deal of it," he said "Every college has some students living on campus, because there's international students who can't go home.There's some students who really have nowhere else to live."

Liberty's decision to open its campus means it essentially stands alone among colleges and universities in our region. Almost all, including Virginia Tech and UVA, have largely closed to students, and encouraged them to return or remain at home because of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Liberty has welcomed back about 1,900 students to campus. That's out of a total student body of 15,000.

For her part, freshman Alexis Valle says she's now staying home, out of concern for her family and community. Despite the fact that students are already returning, she thinks it's not too late for the university to change its mind.

"There's not really much they can do I don't think, other than making the students who can go home go home," she said.

