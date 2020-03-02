Library partnerships to help with 2020 Census

As officials gear up for the 2020 United States Census, they are expecting to see connectivity issues in areas of Southwest Virginia.

To help get people online to submit their information, the U.S. Census Bureau is teaming up with local organizations like libraries.

"For me I feel better if I help somebody," Librarian Emma Kirk said.

Kirk works as the adult programming specialist at the Rockbridge Regional Library and has already organized several events for neighbors to learn more about what the census is, where to fill it out and how to get involved.

“We want them to come be informed, but then also leave and feel ready to do whatever they need to do," Kirk said.

These partnerships are important because areas like Rockbridge County face unique challenges, Census Partnership Specialist Daryn Warner said.

"Some connectivity issues will be a problem throughout the greater Southwest Virginia along the mountains," Warner said.

Maps in the Census Bureau’s Roanoke offices show spots where it will be harder for people to get online and fill out their information. One of those pink patches falls in Rockbridge County.

"So there will be centers like libraries and other organizations that say please use our internet and computers in order to complete that," Warner said.

It’s important to help everyone log-on because the census will direct federal dollars back into local hometowns to help fund roads, schools, and communities.

“The state has identified for each person missed about $2,000 will not be available to localities, and that’s over 10 years,” Warner said.

That means if five people don’t fill out their information, communities like Rockbridge County will miss out on $100,000 federal dollars during the decade, Warner said.

That's why librarians are eager to help people fill out the 2020 Census.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.