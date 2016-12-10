Light, other fluorescents get into milk and can change taste

If your milk has been tasting a little funny, it may not be your tastebuds tricking you. Virginia Tech researchers have found a new issue that’s changing the quality of milk in stores.

We're taught from the time we're kids that milk is important to grow up big and strong. It's also helpful that normal milk tastes sweet with very little after taste.

"Fresh milk tastes great and it's wonderful to have it as part of our daily diet," Food science and technology professor and Associate Director of the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station Susan Duncan said.

But it's not just for kids, it's for people of all ages..

"We probably buy a gallon once a week. We raised four children, so we're down from two gallons to one gallon," Jancil Wooge of Arlington said.

But in a move to market milk better, stores are moving to LED lights in coolers and refrigerators.

The problem is, is that light, as well as the original fluorescents, gets into the milk and can change how it tastes.

"If it's an extreme flavor difference, it might be described as cardboardy or burnt feathers, maybe even metallic of fishy, painty. These are really extreme unpleasant flavors," Duncan said.

There's not much that can be done about the LEDs but Virginia Tech is looking at different options for packaging to see if there's anything that can be done to keep to keep the light out of the milk.

Duncan says that clear or white containers do very little to keep the light out. Yellow ones are slightly better, but milk companies have said average shoppers don't like their milk coming from yellow containers.

Researchers are also trying to include oxygen barriers in possible new containers.

"Our most ideal package would be a clear package that has some type of really great physics solution that reflects the lighting back but still allows us to see the product," Duncan said.

Until science can meet that demand, Duncan and her team will continue doing blind taste tests with different milks in the schools sensory lab.