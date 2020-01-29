Light snow possible tonight with a bigger storm this weekend

WEDNESDAY

Variably cloudy conditions with increasing clouds late. Highs will once again be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

There's a slight chance of a few snow showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, mainly between midnight and 4am. A light accumulation of snow is possible along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. At best, a coating to 1" is possible, but most will see little to none. There just isn't much moisture to work with.

Any snow showers should be exiting by sunrise Thursday with partly sunny skies and seasonable highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY

Clouds hang tough across the region as another system heads our way from the southwest. Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s.

WEEKEND

A few models are picking up on a storm exiting the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. If it remains on course and runs into colder air, there's a chance it could bring a wintry mix to the region by Friday night or Saturday morning. Right now it looks more like a rain event than snow event. We'll keep you posted throughout the week.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns as our temperatures soar. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.