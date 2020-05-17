Lighthouse Bible Church in Vinton reopened its doors to its community

For the first time in months, some people joined together to pray inside.

Members of Lighthouse Bible Church in Vinton say there's nothing that matches praying with others in-person. That's why some went to church the first day the doors reopened.

"I've been going through a lot of medical problems, but it doesn't matter, knowing that people are here and praying for me and actually seeing them, has made a world of difference already this morning to me," Attendee Gary Brown said.

He has been attending Lighthouse Bible Church in Vinton for two years. The church has been running online services these past couple of months during the pandemic, but on Sunday, people were allowed back in, and Brown wasn't going to miss out.

"Because that's what the scripture says, God commands us to come, that is in the scriptures, but also the fellowship, the friends," he said

While some churches chose to remain closed after the start of Phase 1, Senior Pastor Jay Richards accepted his church community back into the building.

"We felt like we could obviously meet the government demands first of all, secondly, we know that people need to see each others faces, they need to get out of the house, for their mental states, some folks are just struggling in that way, and so to be able to regather will really bring some encouragement to people," Richards said.

He said around 10-15% of the normal crowd showed up.

"There's no pressure to be here, the service is livestreamed and so they can watch it from home, but we also understand it's nothing like being physically in the church," Richards said.

He says he's spaced out the chairs to follow social distancing guidelines and masks have been given out to attendees.

"It's still different, it's different seeing people with masks on . . . But, you know, its a step in the right direction," Richards said.

He is hopeful for a greater turnout in the weeks to come.