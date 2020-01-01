Lime ending operations in Charlottesville

Folks might be seeing fewer electric scooters around Charlottesville.

Lime announced it is ending its operations in the city. People who help Lime maintain the e-scooters, known as “juicers,” recently received an email from the company with the news.

A specific date was not provided.

Lime began operations in Charlottesville in December 2019, and has been a controversial topic in the city regarding its safety. E-transportation services Bird and VeoRide are still available, though.

