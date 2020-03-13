Virginia Beach Something in the Water Fest canceled for 2020

UPDATE: Something in the Water 2020 has been canceled.

The annual Virginia Beach festival will return April 23-25, 2021.

All tickets for 2020 will be honored for the 2021 festival. Refunds must be obtained by submitting a request online here after March 20, 2020.

No refunds will be processed by contacting Front Gate Tickets via phone or email.

ORIGINAL STORY: Something in the Water has announced the lineup for its second annual festival in Virginia Beach.

The 2020 event will host some big names, including Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Usher, Nelly and Pharrell & Friends, among others.

The festival is scheduled to take place April 20-26, 2020, and passes go on sale Saturday, December 14 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

There are multiple pass types to choose from, ranging from $195 to $1,000.

More information can be found on the event's website or Facebook page.

