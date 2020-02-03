Liquidation sale of hotel furnishings and equipment begins in Roanoke

The Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center in Roanoke closed at the end of last year. This week it's busy again, as all of the hotel's furnishings and equipment go on sale.

About 50 people were waiting in line when the public sale started Monday morning.

From the passenger van out front to the equipment in three kitchens and the furniture in more than 300 rooms, everything is on sale.

And there's a lot of it.

Roger Schrenk and Chris Fultz are the founders of NOVA Liquidation, the company coordinating the sale.

"In the restaurant we have a thousand dinner plates, good quality, restaurant style dinner plates," Fultz said. "And all of the glassware," Schrenk added. "All of the glassware and all of the silverware that goes with it," Fultz said. "We have everything in multiples."

The public sale at the hotel on Hershberger Road continues from 9am to 5pm through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.