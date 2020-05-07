Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley host ‘virtual Scrabble’ tournament

Starting Friday, you can take part in a virtual Scrabble tournament.

This is an annual event that typically happens in person. Organizers want everyone to have a chance to get in on it since so many people are stuck at home.

The tournament is free to enter this year, but donations are welcome.

“We’re hoping that people will really get into it and that it’s an escape for them during this and that they’ll enjoy it as much as I think we will,” said board member Peter Potter.

The tournament benefits the Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley. They help adults with basic English skills and want to raise awareness of their services. Potter said 24,000 New River Valley adults struggle with basic reading skills.

You can play any time between May 8 and May 12 and have a chance to win prizes.

