Little Caesars donating 1 million pizzas to first responders, hospitals

Restaurant chain Little Caesars has announced it will donate 1 million pizzas to first responders and medical workers in the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments and fire departments. The first donation was Tuesday to a hospital in the company’s home city of Detroit.

The chain’s donations will serve up to 4 million meals, but the company hopes they will be able to give away more with help from customers.

When customers order online or on the company’s app, they will have the option to “pie it forward” and donate a pizza to first responders and medical workers in their community starting Monday.