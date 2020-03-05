WATCH: Livestream features peregrine falcon nest in Richmond

Nature lovers will be able to watch a livestream of a peregrine falcon nest in downtown Richmond for the fourth year in a row.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has set up a live video feed of the nest on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building. The feed is available for viewing online.

The department said in a news release that wildlife officials have confirmed that last year's new male that is identifiable by his bands is back again with an unbanded female.

Officials said the return of the male falcon is a sign of some stability, and they are optimistic that the pair will breed successfully.

Click here to watch the livestream.