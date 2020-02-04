Local Caterpillar dealer expands by acquiring Baltimore-based company

A Caterpillar, Inc. dealer based in Salem has announced an agreement to acquire the assets of a Baltimore-based company that will expand the local service territory.

Carter Machinery is taking over Alban Tractor Co., Inc., effective February 4, 2020, to create a service territory including Northern Virginia; Washington D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware.

Carter has serviced customers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and southern West Virginia for more than 92 years.

“Carter’s growth is evidence of the caliber of our employees’ expertise and the speed at which they service the industry to ensure customer success every day,” said Drew Parker, CEO, Carter Machinery. “Carter is enthused about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our Virginia and West Virginia customers have come to rely upon.”

“Alban’s reputation in heavy equipment and power systems is strong and one we’re excited to build upon in the coming months and years,” said Parker.

