Local Chambers of Commerce encourage communities to shine porch lights for essential workers

Local Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to shine a light of appreciation for all of our first responders and essential workers.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, along with six other chambers, invite the community to join them in turning on their front porch lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday night, April 19th, and every night for the rest of the week until Saturday night, April 25th.

You can also use a battery operated candle or shine a flashlight. The Chambers call this initiative 'Blue Ridge Bright,' and it's a way for the region to show their support for those working to keep us healthy and safe.

"When you shine your light on something, it illuminates that, and that's really what this is, illuminating the importance and our appreciation for all these workers," Joyce Waugh, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, said.

The chambers ask for those participating to share photos or videos using the hashtag #BlueRidgeBright.

In addition to the Roanoke Regional Chamber, the other chambers taking part include Botetourt Chamber of Commerce, Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.