Local churches eager to have people back in the pews

For the first time in two months people will be able to head back to church this Sunday. For Lighthouse Bible Church in Vinton, it will be a joyous occasion.

"It's going to be electric," said pastor Jay Richards. "We certainly miss gathering face to face but man we haven't missed a beat in being able to do ministry."

Lighthouse Bible Church had to tap into something they'd never tried before, live streaming Sunday worship once the stay-at-home order went into effect in March. A decision that quickly spread.

"Around 300 views the first week and it's gradually grown to around 4,000 views," said Richards. The church received calls from people who found the live stream as far away as Texas and Florida. Richards said he didn't know how people found the stream but he was thankful they did.

This Sunday, May 17 will be a step back to normal for Lighthouse but the social distancing guidelines will be obvious. Chairs are separated and families will be place with each other then distanced from the next group over. There will be one entrance and one exit, no bulletins or offering plates will be passed out and school and children's programs will not take place. They're also encouraging worshipers to wear face masks and the church will have masks to be handed out.

Lighthouse will offer two services 9:30 and 11am. The 11am service will be streamed live on Facebook.

In Lynchburg, Thomas Road Baptist is setting their sights on reopening next weekend. While TRBC is no stranger to a large online and television audience, worship pastor Scott Bullman is ready to see people back in the pews.

"Even though we can't shake the hands and hug the necks, just seeing the folks we're excited about that." said Bullman.

TRBC will offer three services next Sunday, 8:30, 9:45 and 11am. Officials ask families to download the church's app and register how many people and which of the three services they plan on attending. This helps the church know exactly how many people will be there and to keep each service at the strict 50% capacity rule.

"We're looking forward to a celebratory worship and Pastor Jonathan (Falwell) is so looking forward to preaching to an audience," said Bullman. "We're also going to trim the service time down a little bit to get people in and out and I think they will feel protected and cared for."

Both Bullman and Richards say anyone who doesn't feel safe should stay home and connect through the live stream but they are ready to have members of their congregations back to share the message.

"We're going to get through this, it will pass," said Richards. "I think if we listen to that promise in scripture all the more we're going to be able to come through this and be so much better."

