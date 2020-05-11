Local Colors postpones 30th anniversary festival

Roanoke’s multicultural organization - Local Colors - announced Monday it would postpone its 30th anniversary celebration.

The annual festival, which aims to celebrate Roanoke’s rich diversity, was originally postponed until July due to state and federal recommendations, but Local Colors now says it won’t be held until May 2021.

The festival will be held on its typical third Saturday in May, which will be May 15, 2021.

Local Colors says it will offer a virtual edition that will highlight the cultural representation the festival is known for. It will include performances, cooking demonstrations and children’s activities, among others. Specific dates will be announced on Local Colors’ social media and website.

Local Colors still plans to hold its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in October. It also plans to host an event in November that will feature four different cultures.

