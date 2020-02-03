Local Office on Aging continues to provide food for seniors

One organization is continuing to care for the older Americans in our community.

Volunteers sort and inspect donations at The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, the distribution site for the Soups for Seniors drive. WDBJ7 photo.

The Local Office on Aging is running its annual Soup for Seniors drive this week.

The goal of the drive is to collect soups, crackers, oatmeal and other non-perishable items for seniors.

This year's goal is to get 50,000 cans of soup collected.

"So this is a way of just giving, you know, giving back and making sure seniors can get through the winter and have their pantries stocked," said Ron Boyd, President and CEO of LOA.

The drive goes through February 7.

Donations can be dropped off at The Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

