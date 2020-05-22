Local Office on Aging feeds seniors in need through Takeout Hunger

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, the Local Office on Aging (LOA) continues to serve the most vulnerable population.

They are one of the groups taking part in 7 Weeks To Takeout Hunger. Each week, hot meals are bought from local restaurants and given to families or individuals in need. Every Friday, the LOA delivers those meals right to senior's doorsteps.

"The clients just love it because most of them have been home-bound totally, even before the quarantine started. So getting a hot meal from a restaurant is a real treat,” said Ron Boyd, CEO of the LOA serving Roanoke, Alleghany Highlands, and Botetourt and Craig Counties.

Boyd said they serve 150 meals through the program each week.

But 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger is in danger of running out of money. As of Friday, they had raised nearly $54,000 of their $100,000 goal. If they don't get more donations, they won't be able to keep the program going for the full 7 weeks.

If you'd like to donate, head over to https://www.cfwesternva.org/takeouthunger/