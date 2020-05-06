Local restaurants hurting due to lack of meat supply

Businesses and restaurants in our hometowns are feeling the effects of the meat supply shortage due to COVID-19.

The owners at Veranda Bistro said their worries quickly changed from whether they were going to get enough orders to whether they were going to have enough supplies to fill those orders with the supply chain rapidly declining.

"Never once did I think we'd be faced with what we're facing today."

Irene and her husband have owned Veranda Bistro for fifteen years and said they're having a hard time finding items they never thought would be hard to find.

"We make our own pizza dough, our own bread here on a daily basis, yeast. Who would've ever thought there would be a shortage of yeast?" asked Irene.

Not only has yeast been hard to find; fresh salmon and chicken are in short supply, and the prices of pork and ground beef have skyrocketed because of limited product.

"We order chicken that is organic and fresh and there's no more fresh."

The bistro uses two local suppliers who say they haven't seen the worst of it.

"He said, 'our truck came in and what was written on our slip, what was delivered, was nothing like what we ordered; we were 300 cases short of product," she said.

Irene said without the support of the community, they don't know what they'd do.

"They say, We're all in this together,' we are. The support we have gotten from businesses and the community is unbelievable." said Irene.

