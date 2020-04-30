Local Roanoke business The Gift Niche tackling new challenges

The coronavirus outbreak is causing many local stores to lose customers and adjust to a new way of doing businesses. That's the case for The Gift Niche, a gift store in downtown Roanoke that's been around for decades.

The Gift Niche has been through many ups and downs during its 38 years of business. But what the co-owners never could have expected was a pandemic causing them to close their store and then learn the ways of Facebook to keep it alive.

"It's been a total nightmare, from day one I thought I cannot do this, I can't do this, but then I thought, Lord give me strength, teach me how to do this, and then I learned," Laura Duckworth, co-owner of The Gift Niche, said.

Now, Duckworth is posting photos of merchandise to Facebook daily and using it as a platform to continue to sell items.

"We've got to reinvent ourselves, we always reinvented ourselves," she said.

One of the first times the four original co-owners had to adjust to challenging times was during the 1985 floods.

"And the water was 3 and a half feet deep in our store, but our friends and family rallied around us; we had customers that literally brought food," Victoria Taylor, co-owner of The Gift Niche, said.

Then Duckworth lost her sister, one of the co-owners, to pancreatic cancer.

"I lost my husband 12 years ago, and I lost my sister 2 years ago, which was my partner, but the Lord has given me strength, and you can ask all my friends, all my customers, they've never come in here with me not having a smile on my face and a positive attitude," Duckworth said.

And that's the attitude the store's two current owners, Duckworth and Victoria Taylor, are continuing to have through this pandemic, even though they haven't yet gotten any government support.

"The Gift Niche will survive, we are Roanoke strong," Duckworth said.

"It will be a true test," Taylor added.

The co-owners say they're hopeful they will get funds from the government soon to help keep the store running.

