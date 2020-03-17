Local YMCAs close amid coronavirus concerns

Area YMCAs are closing their doors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The YMCA of Central Virginia is closing all of its family centers until March 29 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes the Downtown YMCA, Express YMCA and the Jamerson Family YMCA that serves the Lynchburg Community.

The Danville Family YMCA is also closing its doors until March 29.

Both facilities are offering free online classes to help people stay activity during the closure.

