Local artists wanted for annual storm drain mural project in Blacksburg

Blacksburg is looking for talented artists to help beautify the town's storm drains.

This the the third year for the Storm Drain Mural Project. The project is designed to draw attention to local waterways and encourage people to protect the environment.

There are a few themes artists have to use to create their designs:

• The Town of Blacksburg’s Freshwater Heritage

• The Protection of Stroubles Creek

• New River Watershed’s Natural Beauty: local wildlife, healthy habitat & natural beauty

Artists must be at least 18 years old. Submissions will be accepted through March 20. The winners will receive $350 for their completed works.

