Local business decorates windows to thank essential workers

A federal credit union and its employees are working to support essential workers in the Roanoke area.

Member One and its employees held a window-decorating competition between their retail centers and administrative building. The theme was thanking essential workers across the community.

Centers in Lynchburg, Roanoke, and the New River Valley all participated.

The competition was orchestrated by Member One’s "internal culture" team, the One for All Committee. The company says the team was inspired by recent motivational signs hung in the corporate building, visible from Interstate 581.

