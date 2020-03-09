Local business experts react to stock market halt

Stock market trading was halted for 15 minutes on Wall Street Monday morning because of coronavirus concerns causing stocks to go down. Wall Street closed as the DOW plummeted 2,000 points.

WDBJ7 spoke with a Business Professor at Hollins University. He says, even though Monday was a rough day on Wall Street, people shouldn't panic.

"There were way too many sellers and not enough buyers, and as a result, the market was going to continue to go down and down and down until they halted the market to stop and to give the dealers, and brokers and traders an opportunity to take a deep breath and bring order to the market again," Peter Chiappetta, a Visiting Assistant Professor of Business at Hollins University, said. He teaches finance classes.

Chiapetta believes that people rushing to sell stocks is an overreaction.

"I'm not saying that the market won't eventually go further down than it is, but on a daily basis, it's an overreaction, and you need to take a deep breath like the traders and brokers and dealers are doing, and wait until you get more information to make a sound investment decision," he said.

Fears of the coronavirus outbreak are causing more people to sell their stocks before they drop any further, and fewer people are buying stocks.

"Any place you're interfacing with other people is what you're being told to avoid, and that basically shuts down the marketplace, it's going to have a dramatically negative impact," Chiapetta explained.

Chiapetta suggests still buying stocks, but only certain ones.

"Anything that makes or sells necessities is what you want to buy in this marketplace, that's the best you can do," he said.

A local financial adviser says its not worth losing sleep over the uncertainty of the marketplace, and instead, it's better to focus on what we can control: how much we save and spend.

"The biggest challenge and the biggest risk is uncertainty," he said.

Chiapetta says its rational to assume the coronavirus will continue to spread. And to protect yourself accordingly, means taking a measured approach when buying and selling stocks.

He says if you still have years until retirement, don't panic because the market will most likely come back. But if you're a retiree, you've got to be very cautious.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.