Local churches ring their bells to support healthcare workers

Local churches are showing their support for our healthcare workers in the most vocal way they know how--ringing bells.

They are ringing their bell towers during shift changes to honor health care workers who are caring for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Bells started ringing thanks to a partnership between Carilion Community Outreach and their Healing Arts program.

First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Roanoke is one of their first partners.

"Simply changing the schedule of our bells for a period of time, it's a very small thing for us to do," Rev. Robert Smith, Pastor for First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said.

"What we'd really like to do is offer a show of support throughout Southwest Virginia, throughout our local community hospitals, as well as long-term care facilities," Katie Biddle, Director for the Keely Healing Arts Program at Carilion, said.

Biddle is asking more churches and organizations to start ringing their bells for healthcare workers daily at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.