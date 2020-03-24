Local cleaning company trying to keep up with demand, while supplies are scarce

A local commercial cleaning company says they are working hard while demand for services in one area goes up, and their ability to get cleaning supplies goes down.

Cassy McKenzie with Next Level Building Solutions in Roanoke said Tuesday they've had to let go of staff hired to clean offices, gyms and churches. But they're struggling to meet the needs of medical facilities, especially since cleaning those spaces requires extra training.

McKenzie said they're trying to work as quickly as they can for medical needs, with limited resources.

"One of our vendors was running so short on face masks they had to drive all the way out to Lynchburg. And they had put in an order for 100 boxes and only got six," McKenzie said. "So we were fortunate enough to get one of those boxes but literally those are the only face masks that we have right now."

The crew is having to sanitize and re-use those face masks to keep their crews safe while they clean. Meanwhile, they say they're trying to help the community as much as possible with what they have. That includes the use of ozone cleaning machines, which they are using to clean the masks and body suits

