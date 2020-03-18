Local courthouses changing operations in response to Emergency Judicial Order

Courthouses throughout Virginia are scrambling to making changes in response to the Emergency Judicial order handed down from the Supreme Court Monday.

But operations vary from courthouse to courthouse and, it seems, from day to day.

"Twenty eight years," said Roanoke County's Circuit Court Clerk Steve McGraw shaking his head. "Nothing like this."

McGraw said Wednesday that every day at work this week has presented a new challenge. Virginia's Courts have been ordered to suspend all non-essential and non-emergency operations.

His office is continuing to operate as normal as possible - for now.

"Marriage Licenses, divorces, adoptions, name changes, concealed weapons permits, wills, estates, real estate recordings," he listed. "How do you do all of that remotely? It's almost impossible."

The docket in Circuit Court on Wednesday was empty.

Most in-person proceedings are suspended until April 10th.

Meaning they'll have to skip the next Grand Jury

"I've never heard of that before," he said. "Just unprecedented."

Over at the Montgomery County courthouse, just a few items were on Wednesday dockets. Bailiffs were wearing gloves. They only let attorneys and members of the press into the courtroom and called them one at a time per case.

"The Coronavirus is stopping a lot of things, the criminal element is not one of them," said Montgomery County's Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt.

She said cases, like the one involving Kayla Thomas, will proceed as scheduled only if there are concerns about rights to speedy trial or if an inmate is due for release.

Otherwise, they're only working on the most important issues.

"Those are things like bond hearings, arraignments of defendants, defendants who maybe have served their jail time and were anticipating coming to court and being released," Pettitt said. "Emergency situations like protective orders."

Her office is working three days in office, two at home. Officer are faxing in warrants and the civil side of the courthouse has come to a halt.

In Franklin County, the preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday for Michael Brown, the Marine charged with murder, was continued.

In Montgomery County, Pettitt expects her office to be working overtime once the threat of the Coronavirus clears.

“So I expect we’re gonna be pretty busy a couple of months from now," she said. "But I don’t think it’ll take that long really to work its way through.”

She said many attorneys she's spoken with have limited contact with their clients and are maintaining their connections largely over the phone.

Meanwhile, guidance from the state's supreme court is subject to change, leaving McGraw and others to adjust on the fly.

"We're handling all functions so far. We're proud of that," he said. "But we don't know how long it's going to last."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

