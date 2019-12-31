Local dive team wins grant from AEP to outfit new divers with gear

American Electric Power is using its power of the purse to help local rescue divers.

A representative stopped by the Scruggs Volunteer Rescue squad Tuesday to deliver a check for more than $38,000. The grant will outfit 5 divers with things like dry suits, underclothes, and air tanks among other needed items.

Thanks to their first grant ever, the divers with the Scruggs Rescue Squad will be able to bring in new and younger divers.

"And with the expense of the equipment that it takes to getting into diving, this helps us bring in people who wouldn't normally maybe get into it for many more years, in a younger age and keeps the vitality of the dive team good and healthy," said Greg McCorkindale, Captain Scruggs Dive Team

McCorkindale said it would take several years of their typical barbecue fundraiser to match what this one time grant.

