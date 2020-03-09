Local expert explains the dangers of not cleaning or fixing lawn mowers before use

We've moved our clocks forward and are anticipating the arrival of spring. With the new season, many people will be pulling their lawn mowers out of the garage for the first time in months.

Meanwhile, John King, the owner of Specialized Saw & Mower, is getting ready for one of his busiest seasons of the year.

"We're booked four weeks, three to four weeks out in mid-April.," he said.

Clients come to drop off their mowers for maintenance, pick up some replacement parts, or purchase new equipment.

"From January, February, first of March, you've got big savings, but people say I'll get it later, I'll get it later, and they keep waiting," he said.

They wait until the first 75° day they have off to mow their lawns, but sometimes that's the first time that equipment has seen the light of day since October. After months of just sitting in the garage, the gas has gotten stale and the corroborator can't take the ethanol.

"A mower, if it sits five or six months, it eats up those rubber diaphragms in them, he explained.

One of the first things you should check is your filter.

"As you'll see this filter is totally stopped up," he said holding a filter that was completely covered in dust and grass. "There is no way a mower can mow like that."

The snow, rain, and even just the cold can damage the mechanics of the mower like the belt, pulleys, and bearings.

"One of the biggest mistakes people [make] is they don't clean the decks on their mowers," King said. "So underneath their decks are left with old grass from the prior year like if they mowed when it was wet or something. And what happens is if you don't clean that off, it holds moisture. So what happens? It rusts your deck."

You also want to make sure the blades are completely intact and rust free.

"These mowers and equipment run at high RPM," he explained. "And that, right there real close," he pointed to a broken blade. "If that were to break off, that piece of steel right there would be a bullet. When it come out of the mower deck, it would go straight through you if it hit you."

Not only you, but it could also hit your neighbor or even a family member.

"I would highly urge people to do yearly maintenance on their mowers," he said. "But if you don't do that it's gonna cost you in the spring."

Another thing you want to make sure to do is clean out your gutters so that those spring showers run off in the proper direction away from your house.

