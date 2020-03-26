Local farms suffering during coronavirus pandemic

Many people's jobs throughout our hometowns are being affected daily by the coronavirus pandmeic, including our local farms.

The owners at Four Oaks Farms, Jerry and Joyce Conner said since the COVID-19 pandemic started, their sales have decreased by eighty-percent.

It's primarily a lettuce farm where most of their business comes from the school systems, but now, that business has been put on pause.

They also provide for some local restaraunts.

"Some of those have closed up- some of them are still going delivery but the amount of stuff they buy has dramatically decreased.", said Conenr.

The Conner's are retired and currently, this is their only source of income. They rely heavily on Farmers Markets to sell their produce and now, they're closed as well.

"It's financially put a lot of us, not just our farm but a lot of us in a very precarious situation.", said Conner.

They already had a website where people could order their produce, but now they're relying on that and the hopes that people don't forget their local farms in this crisis.

Since a bulk of their product isn't being used by the schools, it is in danger of going bad, so they have been giving the lettuce to another local farmer to feed his pigs.

One way to support your local Virginia Farmers during this time is by going to vafieldgoods.com. You can order local produce right there on the website.

