Local government offices reopen in Alleghany Highlands

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ7)- Local government offices in the Alleghany Highlands have reopened as of Wednesday.
According to the local governments, all offices will be enforcing social distancing and adhering to Governor Northam’s face mask policy.
Each area’s offices are configured differently, therefore a single entry point may be used, as well as requiring appointments.
Any people with a fever or feeling ill should stay at home.
Visitors to the offices are encouraged to call ahead. You can find the phone number’s for each government’s offices below:
Alleghany County Government Complex: 540-863-6600 Covington City Hall: 540-965-6300 Clifton Forge Town Hall: 540-863-2500 Iron Gate Town Hall: 540-862-0770
